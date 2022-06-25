EDSA-Kamuning flyover closed for repairs

MULTIMEDIA

Traffic builds up as EDSA-Kamuning flyover closes for repairs

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Traffic builds up beside the Kamuning flyover at the EDSA southbound lane in Quezon City on Saturday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently announced the full closure of the flyover to give way to its month-long repair.