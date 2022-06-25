EDSA-Kamuning flyover closed for repairs

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Traffic builds up as EDSA-Kamuning flyover closes for repairs George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 25 2022 07:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic builds up beside the Kamuning flyover at the EDSA southbound lane in Quezon City on Saturday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently announced the full closure of the flyover to give way to its month-long repair. DPWH closes EDSA-Kamuning southbound flyover for a month, as repairs due Read More: EDSA-Timog flyover EDSA-Kamuning flyover Kamuning flyover repair road repair infrastructure Kamuning flyover repair /video/news/06/25/22/pagharang-ng-ntc-sa-higit-30-websites-walang-basehan/news/06/25/22/sotto-confident-coco-levy-fund-wont-be-abused/video/business/06/25/22/alamin-galaw-sa-presyo-ng-petrolyo-mula-hunyo-28/life/06/25/22/cebu-eats-what-to-expect-from-il-primos-special-wine-dinner/video/news/06/25/22/icc-prosecutor-nais-ituloy-ang-imbestigasyon-sa-duterte-drug-war