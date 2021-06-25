MULTIMEDIA

Waiting to view PNoy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A supporter of former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III wait along Katipunan Avenue outside the Ateneo de Manila University to get a chance to view the remains of the late chief executive on Friday. People waited since the early morning for the first public viewing of the remains of Aquino, who died early morning Thursday.