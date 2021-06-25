Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Waiting to view PNoy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 25 2021 01:11 PM

Waiting to view PNoy

A supporter of former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III wait along Katipunan Avenue outside the Ateneo de Manila University to get a chance to view the remains of the late chief executive on Friday. People waited since the early morning for the first public viewing of the remains of Aquino, who died early morning Thursday. 

Read More:  Aquino   Ateneo   Katipunan   Benigno Aquino III   PNoy   supporter   multimedia multimedia photos  