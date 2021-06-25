Home > News MULTIMEDIA Waiting to view PNoy Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 25 2021 01:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A supporter of former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III wait along Katipunan Avenue outside the Ateneo de Manila University to get a chance to view the remains of the late chief executive on Friday. People waited since the early morning for the first public viewing of the remains of Aquino, who died early morning Thursday. Read More: Aquino Ateneo Katipunan Benigno Aquino III PNoy supporter multimedia multimedia photos /sports/06/25/21/mlb-astros-run-win-streak-to-11-with-blowout-of-tigers/sports/06/25/21/mlb-kyle-schwarber-homers-twice-to-power-nats-over-marlins/sports/06/25/21/olympics-ugandan-team-member-arriving-in-tokyo-had-delta-coronavirus-variant-kyodo/business/06/25/21/417-m-net-inflows-of-hot-money-in-may-bsp/life/06/25/21/listen-bukas-palad-music-ministry-releases-tribute-song-for-noynoy-aquino