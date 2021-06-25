MULTIMEDIA

Lighting a candle for PNoy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of Benigno S. Aquino III hold a prayer vigil and candle- lighting ceremony in front of the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City on Thursday. People from all walks of life flocked to the area Friday to pay their last respects as the former president’s remains lie at the Church of the Gesu inside the university for a public viewing until 10 P.M. Friday.