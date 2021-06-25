Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lighting a candle for PNoy Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 25 2021 07:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters of Benigno S. Aquino III hold a prayer vigil and candle- lighting ceremony in front of the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City on Thursday. People from all walks of life flocked to the area Friday to pay their last respects as the former president’s remains lie at the Church of the Gesu inside the university for a public viewing until 10 P.M. Friday. 'Noynoy comes home': Filipinos flock to Aquino's wake Read More: Benigno Aquino III PNoy PNoy wake Noynoy Aquino Ateneo de Manila candle lighting multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/25/21/more-than-39-million-dead-almost-180-million-infected-with-covid-19-worldwide/entertainment/multimedia/photo/06/25/21/kris-aquino-nakipag-ayos-na-kay-pnoy-bago-pa-pumanaw-ang-kapatid/news/06/25/21/pati-kaanak-malalapit-na-kaibigan-nabigla-rin-sa-pagpanaw-ni-pnoy/news/06/25/21/qc-may-bagong-vaccine-booking-system-bukod-sa-palista-sa-barangay/news/06/25/21/mga-pilipino-kani-kanilang-paraan-sa-paggunita-kay-pnoy