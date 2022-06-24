Wattah Wattah is back

MULTIMEDIA
San Juan water festival returns
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 24 2022 12:20 PM
Revelers join the “Wattah Wattah Festival” in San Juan City on June 24, 2022. After 2 years of banning festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local government of San Juan allowed the celebration, with residents resuming their tradition of drenching passersby and visitors with water as part of the revelry.
