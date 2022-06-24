Remembering PNoy

MULTIMEDIA

Family, friends mark PNoy's first death anniversary

Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

Family, friends, and supporters attend a mass commemorating the first death anniversary of former President Benigno Aquino III at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Friday. Aquino succumbed to renal failure as a result of diabetes on June 24, 2021, nearly 5 years after he stepped down as the 15th President of the Philippines.