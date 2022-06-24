Remembering PNoy

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Family, friends mark PNoy's first death anniversary Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 24 2022 06:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Family, friends, and supporters attend a mass commemorating the first death anniversary of former President Benigno Aquino III at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Friday. Aquino succumbed to renal failure as a result of diabetes on June 24, 2021, nearly 5 years after he stepped down as the 15th President of the Philippines. PNoy 'gave his all' for Filipinos, family says on first death anniversary Read More: Benigno Aquino III PNoy Noynoy Aquino death anniversary PNoy death anniversary /news/06/24/22/marcos-jr-eyes-5-year-term-for-barangay-officials-rodriguez/news/06/24/22/who-chief-monkeypox-spread-likely-underestimated/news/06/24/22/tambalang-loinie-handa-nang-pakiligin-ang-mga-dubai-fans/video/news/06/24/22/incoming-marcos-admin-urged-to-address-transport-woes/life/06/24/22/food-taster-recalls-how-pnoy-was-during-dates