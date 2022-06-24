Home  >  News

Queueing for free meals

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Posted at Jun 24 2022 10:53 PM

Religious group distributes free meals

People queue for free packed meals distributed by Catholic religious order Society of the Divine Word (SVD) in Manila on Friday. Local pollster Social Weather Stations said in a recent survey that more than three million Filipinos went hungry and did not have anything to eat at least once in the past three months. 

