MULTIMEDIA

Failing grade for outgoing DepEd Secretary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest in front of the Department of Education (DepEd) central office in Pasig City on Friday. The group gave outgoing DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones a failing grade, citing the department’s failure to fulfill its promises, including upgrading teacher’s salaries, releasing teachers’ 77 days overtime pay for school year 2020-2021, and providing internet allowance, gadgets and laptops, among others.

Read More: teachers education DepEd protest Briones fail