Failing grade for outgoing DepEd Secretary
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 24 2022 02:24 PM | Updated as of Jun 24 2022 02:33 PM
Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest in front of the Department of Education (DepEd) central office in Pasig City on Friday. The group gave outgoing DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones a failing grade, citing the department’s failure to fulfill its promises, including upgrading teacher’s salaries, releasing teachers’ 77 days overtime pay for school year 2020-2021, and providing internet allowance, gadgets and laptops, among others.
