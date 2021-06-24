x

PNoy's last ride

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2021 02:53 PM | Updated as of Jun 24 2021 03:08 PM

An ambulance bearing the remains of former President Benigno Aquino III leaves Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City on Thursday. Aquino, who served as president from 2010 to 2016, has been largely silent and out of public eye since the end of his term. 

