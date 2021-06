MULTIMEDIA

Noynoy Aquino passes away at 61

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN New

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The cremated remains of former President Benigno Aquino III lie at the Chapels at Heritage Park in Taguig City on Thursday. Aquino, the son of two of the Philippines' democracy icons, died of renal failure as a result of diabetes earlier in the day.