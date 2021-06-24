Home  >  News

Manila opens new field hospital

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2021 10:53 PM

Manila opens new field hospital

Workers clean beds inside a ward of a newly built field hospital at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta Park in Manila on Thursday. The facility, which has a 344-bed capacity and was built in 52 days, aims to augment the city's hospitals during the pandemic. 

