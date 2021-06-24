Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila opens new field hospital Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 24 2021 10:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers clean beds inside a ward of a newly built field hospital at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta Park in Manila on Thursday. The facility, which has a 344-bed capacity and was built in 52 days, aims to augment the city's hospitals during the pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Manila field hospital Quirino Grandstand multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/24/21/total-covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-rise-to-20662/news/06/24/21/duterte-declares-period-of-national-mourning-over-aquinos-death/spotlight/06/24/21/abs-cbn-news-wins-video-reporting-accolade-in-sopa-awards-2021/sports/06/24/21/what-belangel-thinks-of-ateneos-uaap-future/entertainment/06/24/21/napatawad-niya-ako-kris-aquino-pnoy-ended-years-long-rift-before-his-passing