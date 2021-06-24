x

Archdiocese of Manila welcomes 33rd Achbishop Cardinal Advincula

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2021 03:13 PM

Archdiocese of Manila welcomes 33rd Achbishop Cardinal Advincula

His Eminence Jose F. Cardinal Advincula (2nd left) during his Rite of Canonical Possession and Installation as the 33rd Archbishop of Manila at Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Manila on Thursday. A limited number of 400 people were in attendance during the ceremony in adherence to the IATF guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 


 

