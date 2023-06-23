UP Pride March participants call for queer rights

Home > News MULTIMEDIA LGBTQIA+ community, allies, call for passage of SOGIE Bill in UP Pride March Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 23 2023 07:41 PM | Updated as of Jun 23 2023 07:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the University of the Philippines LGBTQIA+ community hold the annual UP Pride March around the Academic Oval on Friday. Led by the University Student Council and LGBTQ group Bahaghari, participants marched and chanted while holding up placards calling of the passage of the SOGIE Bill and respect for queer rights. Read More: UP Pride March queer rights pride march UP DIliman Bahaghari /news/06/23/23/comelec-higit-25000-voter-records-inalis/news/06/23/23/bucor-director-nagbabala-sa-mga-masasangkot-sa-anomalya/news/06/23/23/brain-drain-hinahanapan-ng-solusyon-ng-doh-herbosa/news/06/23/23/rainy-weekend-in-much-of-philippines/video/entertainment/06/23/23/una-sa-2-part-album-ni-belle-mariano-inilabas-na