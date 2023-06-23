UP Pride March participants call for queer rights

MULTIMEDIA

LGBTQIA+ community, allies, call for passage of SOGIE Bill in UP Pride March

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the University of the Philippines LGBTQIA+ community hold the annual UP Pride March around the Academic Oval on Friday. Led by the University Student Council and LGBTQ group Bahaghari, participants marched and chanted while holding up placards calling of the passage of the SOGIE Bill and respect for queer rights.