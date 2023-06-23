Home  >  News

Heart Center workers appeal for salary increase and benefits for government employees

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2023 03:06 PM

Health workers from the Heart Center of the Philippines picket in front of the hospital during their lunch break on Friday. The workers staged the protest to call for a salary increase and the end to contractualization in Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs). 

