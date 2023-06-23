Home > News MULTIMEDIA Heart Center workers appeal for salary increase and benefits for government employees Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 23 2023 03:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers from the Heart Center of the Philippines picket in front of the hospital during their lunch break on Friday. The workers staged the protest to call for a salary increase and the end to contractualization in Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs). Read More: GOCCs government healthcare workers Heart Center endo salaries wages /sports/06/23/23/cambodia-sea-games-medalists-get-poc-incentives/entertainment/06/23/23/kapamilya-online-live-now-available-in-japan-hk-sg/news/06/23/23/bjmp-says-jails-being-decongested-amid-coa-findings/business/06/23/23/consumer-confidence-still-pessimistic-in-q2-2023-bsp-survey/news/06/23/23/govt-telcos-urged-to-go-all-out-as-sim-registration-ends-next-month