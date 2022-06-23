Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

SUV driver in Mandaluyong hit-and-run submits counter-affidavit

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2022 12:38 PM

Sanvicente submits counter-affidavit

Security officers escort Jose Antonio Sanvicente as he emerges from the Mandaluyong City Hall of Justice on Thursday. Sanvicente, driver of the SUV in a viral hit-and-run in Mandaluyong City, submitted his counter-affidavit on the frustrated murder complaint filed by the police.

Read More:  Jose Antonio Sanvicente   Mandaluyong PNP   Mandaluyong security guard   Christian Floralde   hit and run   frustrated murder  