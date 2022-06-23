Sanvicente submits counter-affidavit

Home > News MULTIMEDIA SUV driver in Mandaluyong hit-and-run submits counter-affidavit Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 23 2022 12:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Security officers escort Jose Antonio Sanvicente as he emerges from the Mandaluyong City Hall of Justice on Thursday. Sanvicente, driver of the SUV in a viral hit-and-run in Mandaluyong City, submitted his counter-affidavit on the frustrated murder complaint filed by the police. Driver in viral Mandaluyong hit-and-run attends preliminary probe Read More: Jose Antonio Sanvicente Mandaluyong PNP Mandaluyong security guard Christian Floralde hit and run frustrated murder /sports/06/23/22/basketball-great-jackson-gets-australia-call-up-aged-41/news/06/23/22/bulatlat-says-no-due-process-before-blocking-of-website/news/06/23/22/traffic-council-says-preparing-for-new-school-year/business/06/23/22/4-gasolinahan-sa-cebu-city-hindi-maayos-ang-pump/business/06/23/22/weak-peso-to-boost-exports-benefit-ofws-economist