Booster shots for immunocompromised kids administered

San Juan rolls out booster shots for immunocompromised minors
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 23 2022 02:57 PM

Health workers administer booster shots to minors at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center vaccination site in San Juan City on Thursday. The city government of San Juan launched the rollout of booster shots for immunocompromised children aged 12 to 17 today after the Department of Health released its guidelines.