Riders line up for vaccine in Manila

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Motorcycle delivery riders, tricycle drivers and their relatives who registered through various drivers associations in Manila line up to get vaccinated at the Office of the Vice President's 'Vaccine Express' inoculation facility at the PICC grounds on Wednesday. The OVP and the Manila LGU with the help of the private partners aims to inoculate 5,000 riders, tricycle and jeepney drivers residing and working in the city.