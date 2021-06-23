Home > News MULTIMEDIA Riders line up for vaccine in Manila Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 23 2021 01:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorcycle delivery riders, tricycle drivers and their relatives who registered through various drivers associations in Manila line up to get vaccinated at the Office of the Vice President's 'Vaccine Express' inoculation facility at the PICC grounds on Wednesday. The OVP and the Manila LGU with the help of the private partners aims to inoculate 5,000 riders, tricycle and jeepney drivers residing and working in the city. Huling araw ng drive-thru bakunahan para sa delivery riders, tricycle drivers sa Maynila, pinilahan Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Vaccine express Manila OVP Office of the Vice President rider tricycle drivers jeepney drivers multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/06/23/21/p1-b-halaga-ng-mga-nasabat-na-droga-sinunog-ng-pdea-sa-cavite/life/06/23/21/bakya-word-of-the-day-oxford-english-dictionary/classified-odd/06/23/21/elephant-crashes-kitchen-thailand/life/06/23/21/london-based-fashion-brand-cos-set-to-open-manila-store/business/06/23/21/globe-suspect-illegal-modem-rebranding-arrested