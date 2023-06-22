COVID-19 bivalent vaccine given to healthcare workers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan rolls out COVID-19 bivalent vaccine to healthcare workers Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 22 2023 01:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Healthcare workers from different health institutions in San Juan City receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine contains components that provide a broader protection against both the original strain and the newer omicron variants to reduce the risk of serious diseases, hospitalization and mortality caused by COVID-19. Read More: San Juan City COVID-19 bivalent vaccine healthworkers A1 category /news/06/22/23/dfa-mulls-downgrade-of-myanmars-alert-level-status/video/news/06/22/23/ilang-mayon-evacuees-di-pa-umuuwi-sa-sto-domingo-albay/entertainment/06/22/23/watch-gela-atayde-gets-birthday-surprise/entertainment/06/22/23/kz-tandingan-to-release-new-song-dito-ka-lang/news/06/22/23/two-thirds-of-philippine-jails-congested-coa