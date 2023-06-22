COVID-19 bivalent vaccine given to healthcare workers

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan rolls out COVID-19 bivalent vaccine to healthcare workers

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Healthcare workers from different health institutions in San Juan City receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine contains components that provide a broader protection against both the original strain and the newer omicron variants to reduce the risk of serious diseases, hospitalization and mortality caused by COVID-19.