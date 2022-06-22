Home > News MULTIMEDIA Gargantuan task at the National Museum ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 22 2022 07:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Two workers, who appear minuscule compared to the sculptures adorning the National Museum, work on the roof of the historical building in Manila on Wednesday. The facility is being refurbished and equipment are being installed in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30. Read More: Marcos inauguration Marcos inaugural National Museum preparations Bongbong Marcos Marcos inauguration Ferdinand Marcos Jr /sports/06/22/22/rizal-memorial-stadium-to-host-aff-womens-championship/news/06/22/22/ph-ready-to-be-mercury-free-says-environmental-group/news/06/22/22/ph-france-mark-75-years-of-diplomatic-relations/sports/06/22/22/pba-sore-hip-sidelines-converges-jeron-teng/entertainment/06/22/22/italian-ph-sci-fi-film-to-be-shown-finally-after-2-years