Gargantuan task at the National Museum

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2022 07:08 PM

Two workers, who appear minuscule compared to the sculptures adorning the National Museum, work on the roof of the historical building in Manila on Wednesday. The facility is being refurbished and equipment are being installed in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30.

