Coast Guard prepares for Marcos inauguration

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard showcase their assets to be deployed on the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Pasig River in Manila Wednesday. The PCG will dispatch rigid hull inflatable boats, aluminum boats, and personal watercraft to intensify maritime patrol in the waters of Manila Bay and Pasig River.