Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

OVP launches Vaccine Express in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 02:41 PM

OVP launches Vaccine Express in Manila

Economic frontliners receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Express site at the Cultural Center of the Philippines bay parking in Manila on Tuesday. The ‘Vaccine Express’ program of the Office of the Vice-President and the City of Manila aims to vaccinate tricycle, pedicab and jeepney drivers, who are all under the A4 priority vaccination category, from Manila. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Vaccine Express   Office of the Vice President   City of Manila   tricycle drivers   riders   jeepney drivers   economic frontliners   multimedia   multimedia photos  