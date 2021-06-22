MULTIMEDIA

OVP launches Vaccine Express in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Economic frontliners receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Express site at the Cultural Center of the Philippines bay parking in Manila on Tuesday. The ‘Vaccine Express’ program of the Office of the Vice-President and the City of Manila aims to vaccinate tricycle, pedicab and jeepney drivers, who are all under the A4 priority vaccination category, from Manila.