MULTIMEDIA

OVP launches Vaccine Express in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 02:41 PM

Economic frontliners receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Express site at the Cultural Center of the Philippines bay parking in Manila on Tuesday. The 'Vaccine Express' program of the Office of the Vice-President and the City of Manila aims to vaccinate tricycle, pedicab and jeepney drivers, who are all under the A4 priority vaccination category, from Manila.

Robredo opens 'vaccination express' for riders in Manila