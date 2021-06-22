MMDA reopens Dario bridge U-turn slot

Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the MMDA Traffic Engineering center reopens the U-turn slot at Dario Bridge along EDSA in Quezon City on Tuesday. The U-turn slot, which was closed earlier for the EDSA Carousel bus lane, will be reopened to cut short travel time and decongest traffic in the area.

