Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA reopens Dario bridge U-turn slot Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 22 2021 08:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the MMDA Traffic Engineering center reopens the U-turn slot at Dario Bridge along EDSA in Quezon City on Tuesday. The U-turn slot, which was closed earlier for the EDSA Carousel bus lane, will be reopened to cut short travel time and decongest traffic in the area. Read More: EDSA u-turn slot Dario Bridge MMDA Traffic Engineering center multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/22/21/colombia-covid-19-death-toll-100000/business/06/22/21/shakeys-pizza-unmeat-plant-based-nuggets-good-nuggets/news/06/22/21/pandemic-poisons-public-urged-to-keep-alcohol-paracetamol-out-of-childrens-reach/video/news/06/22/21/mmda-rejects-p16-billion-proposed-elevated-bus-ramp/video/news/06/22/21/walk-in-policy-sa-mga-vaccination-site-sa-maynila-ibinalik