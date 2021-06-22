Home  >  News

Hoping for a chance

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 09:19 PM

People wait for “chance vaccines” after the venue reached the maximum number of doses allocated for the cinema turned vaccination site inside SM Manila on Tuesday. After the city reported low turnouts in vaccination sites following the ban on walk-in clients, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno issued a directive on June 21 to re-allow walk-ins to boost vaccination drives in the capital.

 

