COVID-19 vaccination rates rise with rice raffle

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

A woman who has received her first dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 drops her entry for the weekly raffle draw of sacks of rice for vaccinated residents, at the Barangay Sucat Covered Court, in Muntinlupa City on Monday. Sucat village officials said since starting the initiative at the end of May, they have been administering their daily quota of vaccines of up to 2,000 doses, whereas before they were giving only about 400 doses a day.