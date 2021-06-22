Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

DOH urged: Release benefits for health workers now

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 11:37 AM

DOH urged: Release benefits for health workers now

Members of the Alliance of Health Workers hold a noise barrage and ‘die-in’ protest in front of the Department of Health headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The group called for the immediate release of meal, accommodation and transportation allowances of health workers and frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.

Read More:  Alliance of Health Workers   health workers benefits   transportation allowance   Department of Health   mutlimedia   mutlimedia photos  