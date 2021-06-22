MULTIMEDIA

DOH urged: Release benefits for health workers now

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Health Workers hold a noise barrage and ‘die-in’ protest in front of the Department of Health headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The group called for the immediate release of meal, accommodation and transportation allowances of health workers and frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.