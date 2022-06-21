Market vendors wait for afternoon buyers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Market vendors wait for customers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 21 2022 05:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A fish vendor sells a half-kilo of fresh produce to a customer at the Sierra Madre Market along Libertad Street in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Market vendors were hoping to sell more to afternoon buyers as they observed a decline in the number of customers after an increase in prices of goods over the past few weeks. Up to 8.1 percent inflation possible if Russia-Ukraine war escalates: Salceda Read More: Market prices fish vendor Mandaluyong Sierra Madre Market consumers taas presyo basic goods basic needs inflation cost of living /sports/06/21/22/uaap-nu-lady-bulldogs-rack-up-individual-awards/sports/06/21/22/uaap-nus-belen-makes-history-as-rookie-mvp/video/business/06/21/22/enrique-razons-prime-infra-eyes-400-m-ipo/entertainment/06/21/22/watch-seventeens-joshua-dances-to-binis-na-na-na/business/06/21/22/paghawak-ni-marcos-sa-da-umani-ng-iba-ibang-reaksiyon