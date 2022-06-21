Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Market vendors wait for customers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 21 2022 05:10 PM

Market vendors wait for afternoon buyers

A fish vendor sells a half-kilo of fresh produce to a customer at the Sierra Madre Market along Libertad Street in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Market vendors were hoping to sell more to afternoon buyers as they observed a decline in the number of customers after an increase in prices of goods over the past few weeks.

Read More:  Market prices   fish vendor   Mandaluyong   Sierra Madre Market   consumers   taas presyo   basic goods   basic needs   inflation   cost of living  