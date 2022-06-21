Market vendors wait for afternoon buyers

MULTIMEDIA

Market vendors wait for customers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A fish vendor sells a half-kilo of fresh produce to a customer at the Sierra Madre Market along Libertad Street in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Market vendors were hoping to sell more to afternoon buyers as they observed a decline in the number of customers after an increase in prices of goods over the past few weeks.