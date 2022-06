DPWH prepares for Marcos inauguration

MULTIMEDIA

Repainting work at National Museum for Marcos inauguration

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel repaint the fences at the National Museum in Manila on Tuesday. Preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. scheduled on June 30 are underway with security deployment already finalized, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).