Health workers push for release of allowance

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers from the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) stage a noise barrage protest in Quezon City on Monday, lambasting the Department of Health over the reported non-release of funds for meal, accommodation, and transportation benefits under the Bayanihan 2 law. Funds intended for the said benefits for POC health workers were allegedly repurposed for COVID-19-related response, according to the group.