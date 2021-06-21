Home  >  News

Health workers push for release of allowance

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 21 2021 05:22 PM

Health workers from the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) stage a noise barrage protest in Quezon City on Monday, lambasting the Department of Health over the reported non-release of funds for meal, accommodation, and transportation benefits under the Bayanihan 2 law. Funds intended for the said benefits for POC health workers were allegedly repurposed for COVID-19-related response, according to the group. 

