COVID-19 vaccine for economic frontliners

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

An employee of Ayala Corporation receives her COVID-19 vaccine at the Ayala Stock Exchange building covered court in Makati City on Monday. The company aims to inoculate up to 5,000 economic frontliners belonging to the A4 category in the country’s business district.