Icon of patriotism Sen. Biazon laid to rest

Icon of patriotism Senator Biazon laid to rest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2023 03:16 PM

Biazon matriarch Monserrat B. Biazon receives the Philippine flag from Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Andres Centino during the necrological rites for the late former Senator and AFP Chief Rodolfo Biazon, as he is given military funeral honors at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Tuesday. Biazon, considered by many as an icon of patriotism, served as AFP chief in 1991 and as a lawmaker in the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Congresses.

