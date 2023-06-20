Icon of patriotism Sen. Biazon laid to rest

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Icon of patriotism Senator Biazon laid to rest Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 20 2023 03:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Biazon matriarch Monserrat B. Biazon receives the Philippine flag from Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Andres Centino during the necrological rites for the late former Senator and AFP Chief Rodolfo Biazon, as he is given military funeral honors at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Tuesday. Biazon, considered by many as an icon of patriotism, served as AFP chief in 1991 and as a lawmaker in the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Congresses. Rodolfo Biazon binigyang pugay sa Senado Biazon ‘returns home’: Philippine Marine Corps renders honors to late soldier-statesman 'A defender of democracy': Senate pays tribute to former Sen. Biazon Read More: Rodolfo Biazon Senator AFP chief Military funeral honors AFP Chief Gen. Andres Centino Monserrat B. Biazon Rodolfo Biazon death Armed Forces of the Philippines /news/06/20/23/angat-dam-water-level-still-manageable-pagasa/entertainment/06/20/23/coldplay-gets-second-concert-date-for-ph-stop-in-2024/news/06/20/23/pista-sa-san-juan-ipinagpaliban-muna-kasunod-ng-pagpanaw-ng-vice-mayor/news/06/20/23/marina-suspends-safety-certificate-of-ill-fated-ferry/sports/06/20/23/world-aquatics-recognizes-vargas-psi-officers