Toymakers make Sara Duterte figurine

MULTIMEDIA

VP-elect Sara Duterte’s souvenir

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Toy and collectibles makers from Manila show their signed bobblehead of incoming Vice President Sara Duterte after the flag-raising ceremony at the Davao City Hall on Monday. Sara Duterte, who was first elected in 2010 as Davao City mayor, expressed appreciation to her constituents with 10 days left before she takes over as the country’s second highest executive.