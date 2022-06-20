Pride crosswalk opens in UP Diliman

MULTIMEDIA

Crossing with Pride

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the LGBTQI community and allies open a rainbow crosswalk along the Academic Oval in UP Diliman near the West Wing of Palma Hall Monday, in line with Pride month celebrations. The crosswalk aims to serve as a symbol of inclusivity and diversity, as well as ignite the spirit of Pride, hope, and solidarity among the LGBTQI community and allies within and outside the university.