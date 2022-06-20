Manila holds mega job fair

MULTIMEDIA

PWDs participate in Manila mega job fair

ABS-CBN News

A group of deaf communicate through sign language as they line up to get an application form at a mega job fair organized by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) of Manila City hall in celebration of Manila Day 2022 at the Arroceros Forest Park, Manila on Monday. The revised Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities states that no person with disability shall be denied access to opportunities for suitable employment and shall have the same terms and conditions of employment and enjoy same compensation, privileges, benefits as a qualified able bodied person.