'Palayain si Tatay'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Relatives and friends of detained union leaders gather at the Diokno Park at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City to commemorate Father's Day on Sunday. Members of the Free Our Unionists Network and Defend Jobs Philippines called for the immediate release of detained unionist dads and all political prisoners.