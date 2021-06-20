MULTIMEDIA

Father’s Day jab

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

John San Pedro poses for photos with his wife and kids after getting inoculated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School in Manila on Father's Day. The city of Manila reported a total of 461,409 COVID-19 vaccines administered with 328,028 receiving their first dose and 133,381 given the second dose.