MULTIMEDIA
Father’s Day jab
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 20 2021 05:31 PM
John San Pedro poses for photos with his wife and kids after getting inoculated with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School in Manila on Father's Day. The city of Manila reported a total of 461,409 COVID-19 vaccines administered with 328,028 receiving their first dose and 133,381 given the second dose.
