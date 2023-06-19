Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vergeire turns over DOH leadership to Herbosa Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 19 2023 10:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Former Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire turns over the DOH flag to newly appointed Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa as the agency celebrates its 125th founding anniversary at its headquarters in Manila on Monday. Herbosa's appointment as health secretary came almost a year after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed presidency. Herbosa seeks support in solving health sector woes New Health chief says to address 'brain drain' DOH chief apologizes for 'things I have said before' Read More: Department of Health DOH Maria Rosario Vergeire Teodoro Herbosa /business/06/19/23/lrt-1-lrt-2-to-implement-fare-hikes-on-aug-2-dotr/entertainment/06/19/23/the-flash-dashes-to-box-office-win-but-stumbles-short-of-estimates/sports/06/19/23/golf-lascua-thrilled-to-make-forest-hill-return/news/06/19/23/marcos-fake-news-has-no-place-in-ph-society/entertainment/06/19/23/maris-racal-rico-blanco-spend-quality-time-in-milan