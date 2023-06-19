MULTIMEDIA

Vergeire turns over DOH leadership to Herbosa

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Former Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire turns over the DOH flag to newly appointed Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa as the agency celebrates its 125th founding anniversary at its headquarters in Manila on Monday. Herbosa's appointment as health secretary came almost a year after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed presidency.