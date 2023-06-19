Tala Estate settlers call for land dispute resolution

MULTIMEDIA

Tala Estate settlers troop to LRA, call for land dispute resolution

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Community members from the Tala Estate Settlers Federation (TESEF) hold a protest at the Land Registration Agency headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The group called on the LRA to properly exercise its power to act on the land dispute between the Biyaya Corporation, who has been claiming ownership of the property, and the communities living in the disputed lands in Novaliches, Quezon City.