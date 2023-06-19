Home  >  News

Senate pays tribute to Sen. ‘Pong’ Biazon

Posted at Jun 19 2023 05:58 PM

Members of the Philippine Marines carry the casket bearing the remains of former Sen. Rodolfo G. Biazon out of the Senate building after the necrological service held in his honor Monday. Biazon, who served as senator in the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Congresses, passed away on Independence Day, June 12, 2023, at the age of 88.

