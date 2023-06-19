MULTIMEDIA

Senate pays tribute to Sen. ‘Pong’ Biazon

Members of the Philippine Marines carry the casket bearing the remains of former Sen. Rodolfo G. Biazon out of the Senate building after the necrological service held in his honor Monday. Biazon, who served as senator in the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Congresses, passed away on Independence Day, June 12, 2023, at the age of 88.