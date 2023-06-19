Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rizalistas celebrate Jose Rizal’s birthday ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 19 2023 02:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A group of Rizalistas offer wreaths and prayers at the Rizal monument in Manila on Monday. The Philippines commemorated the 162nd birthday of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal on June 19. Read More: Dr Jose Rizal birthday June 19 Rizal Monument Rizalistas /overseas/06/19/23/japan-emperor-empress-attend-welcoming-rites-in-indonesia/sports/06/19/23/ahead-of-forest-hills-constantino-downplays-expectations/entertainment/06/19/23/3-exo-members-resolve-contract-dispute-with-label-report/news/06/19/23/lola-nag-iwan-ng-bangkay-ng-kasambahay-sa-kalsada/sports/06/19/23/msc-2023-the-sky-is-the-limit-for-kairi