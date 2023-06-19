Home  >  News

Rizalistas celebrate Jose Rizal’s birthday

A group of Rizalistas offer wreaths and prayers at the Rizal monument in Manila on Monday. The Philippines commemorated the 162nd birthday of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal on June 19. 

