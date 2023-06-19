MULTIMEDIA

Mayon's uneasy beauty

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lava flows from the peak of Mayon Volcano as seen from Bgy. Mabinit in Legazpi City, Albay on Monday. Mayon, which has forced about 20,000 residents to move to evacuation centers, continued to spew lava, ash, and debris 5 times in the last 24 hours.

