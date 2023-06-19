MULTIMEDIA
Mayon's uneasy beauty
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 19 2023 10:40 PM | Updated as of Jun 19 2023 11:31 PM
Lava flows from the peak of Mayon Volcano as seen from Bgy. Mabinit in Legazpi City, Albay on Monday. Mayon, which has forced about 20,000 residents to move to evacuation centers, continued to spew lava, ash, and debris 5 times in the last 24 hours.
- /video/business/06/19/23/philippine-shares-join-regional-downswing
- /video/news/06/19/23/2-local-officials-ex-cop-undergo-inquest-over-illegal-firearms
- /video/news/06/19/23/police-help-harvest-crops-near-mayon-danger-zone
- /video/news/06/19/23/lawmakers-pay-tribute-to-ex-senator-biazon
- /video/news/06/19/23/new-doh-chief-plans-to-tap-unlicensed-nursing-graduates