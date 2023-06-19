Harvesting crops near Mayon Danger zone

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Policemen help farmers harvest crops near Mayon danger zone Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 19 2023 02:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Farmers sort string beans for selling after harvesting their crops near the 6-Kilometer danger zone during window hours in Daraga, Albay on Monday. Policemen and soldiers helped farmers harvest their crops while monitoring the situation on the ground as authorities limited entry to the area. Mayon displaces 20,000 people; 628 seek medical consultation Read More: Mayon Volcano Mayon danger zone PNP military farmers agriculture /overseas/06/19/23/japan-emperor-empress-attend-welcoming-rites-in-indonesia/sports/06/19/23/ahead-of-forest-hills-constantino-downplays-expectations/entertainment/06/19/23/3-exo-members-resolve-contract-dispute-with-label-report/news/06/19/23/lola-nag-iwan-ng-bangkay-ng-kasambahay-sa-kalsada/sports/06/19/23/msc-2023-the-sky-is-the-limit-for-kairi