Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Policemen help farmers harvest crops near Mayon danger zone

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2023 02:40 PM

Harvesting crops near Mayon Danger zone

Farmers sort string beans for selling after harvesting their crops near the 6-Kilometer danger zone during window hours in Daraga, Albay on Monday. Policemen and soldiers helped farmers harvest their crops while monitoring the situation on the ground as authorities limited entry to the area. 

Read More:  Mayon Volcano   Mayon danger zone   PNP   military   farmers   agriculture  