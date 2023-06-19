Harvesting crops near Mayon Danger zone

MULTIMEDIA

Policemen help farmers harvest crops near Mayon danger zone

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Farmers sort string beans for selling after harvesting their crops near the 6-Kilometer danger zone during window hours in Daraga, Albay on Monday. Policemen and soldiers helped farmers harvest their crops while monitoring the situation on the ground as authorities limited entry to the area.