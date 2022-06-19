Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Watching the inauguration of VP-elect Sara Duterte

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2022 07:34 PM

Watching VP-elect Sara Duterte's inauguration

A barber in Quezon City watches the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte in Davao City on Sunday. Duterte took her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines, but will officially begin holding office on June 30.

