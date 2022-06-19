Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating Jose Rizal's 161st birthday Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 19 2022 10:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Parkgoers visit the Rizal Monument in Manila on Jose Rizal's 161st birth anniversary on Sunday. The country's national hero was born in 1861 in Calamba, Laguna. Read More: Jose Rizal 161st birthday Rizal Monument Rizal Park /news/06/19/22/highest-in-2-months-ph-confirms-612-new-covid-cases/sports/06/19/22/alex-eala-loses-to-spaniard-in-w60-madrid-final/sports/06/19/22/abueva-makes-quick-exit-after-ejection-from-clasico/overseas/06/19/22/thousands-of-rohingya-refugees-in-bangladesh-rally-to-go-home/spotlight/06/19/22/full-text-of-sara-dutertes-inaugural-speech