Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating Jose Rizal's 161st birthday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2022 10:37 PM

Jose Rizal's 161st birthday

Parkgoers visit the Rizal Monument in Manila on Jose Rizal's 161st birth anniversary on Sunday. The country's national hero was born in 1861 in Calamba, Laguna.

Read More:  Jose Rizal   161st birthday   Rizal Monument   Rizal Park  