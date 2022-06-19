A photo with young Rizal

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A visit at Jose Rizal’s ancestral house ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 19 2022 11:30 AM | Updated as of Jun 19 2022 12:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A kid poses for photo beside the bronze statue of a young Jose Rizal and his pet dog at the garden of the national hero's ancestral house in Calamba, Laguna on Saturday. The country commemorates the 161st birth anniversary of Rizal on Sunday, June 19, 2022. These Rizal letters from Hong Kong, Dapitan underscore his dreams for nation and love for family Read More: Jose Rizal Jose Rizal birthday Rizal birthday Jose Rizal 161st birthday Calamba Laguna Calamba Laguna Rizal ancestral house Jose Rizal ancestral house regions regional news /news/06/19/22/70-million-people-in-ph-fully-vaccinated-against-covid/news/06/19/22/inagurasyon-ni-sara-duterte-ngayong-araw-na/life/06/19/22/what-a-pubg-mobile-themed-trip-looked-like/entertainment/06/19/22/game-of-thrones-jon-snow-spin-off-in-early-development-reports/entertainment/06/19/22/angelica-to-gregg-homan-on-fathers-day-youre-gonna-be-a-great-one