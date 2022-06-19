Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

A visit at Jose Rizal’s ancestral house

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2022 11:30 AM | Updated as of Jun 19 2022 12:22 PM

A photo with young Rizal

A kid poses for photo beside the bronze statue of a young Jose Rizal and his pet dog at the garden of the national hero's ancestral house in Calamba, Laguna on Saturday. The country commemorates the 161st birth anniversary of Rizal on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

