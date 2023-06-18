Search and rescue ops at burning vessel in Bohol

MULTIMEDIA
Search and rescue ops at burning passenger-cargo vessel in Bohol
Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard
Posted at Jun 18 2023 11:08 AM
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and local fishermen conduct a firefighting and rescue operation after a passenger-cargo vessel, MV Esperanza Star, caught fire in the vicinity of waters off Panglao, Bohol on Sunday. Around 55-65 passengers were onboard the vessel, which departed from Port Lazi, Siquuijor going to Port of Tagbilaran, according to Coast Guard Tagbilaran.
