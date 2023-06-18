Home  >  News

Father's Day in Mayon evacuation site

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 18 2023 06:36 PM | Updated as of Jun 18 2023 06:37 PM

Father's Day in Mayon evacuation site

Valentino Ballon builds a temporary shelter for his family at the foothills of Mayon Volcano in Barangay Sto. Domingo after evacuating their home in Barangay Fidel Surtida, which is located within the 6-km danger zone on Sunday. The head of the family, who works as a security guard, had to secure their family of 10, citing their safety as his top priority.

