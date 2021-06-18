MULTIMEDIA
Vaccines for the elderly
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 18 2021 11:27 AM
An elderly woman walks past other elderly people who are scheduled for vaccination at Barangay 105, Zone 8 in Tondo, Manila on Friday. Malacañang announced last week that fully-vaccinated senior citizens over the age of 65 can now step out of their homes for non-essential activities in areas that are under general community quarantine.
- /life/06/18/21/ramanda-rabiya-mateo-shares-sweet-birthday-message-for-miss-thailand
- /overseas/06/18/21/us-arizona-drive-by-shooting
- /entertainment/06/18/21/ogie-alcasid-releases-new-song-thank-you-pa-ahead-of-fathers-day
- /overseas/06/18/21/sydney-reinstates-masks-to-contain-delta-covid-19-variant
- /video/business/06/18/21/petsa-de-peligro-firm-to-offer-pamasahe-loans-for-cash-strapped-commuters