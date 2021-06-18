MULTIMEDIA

Vaccines for the elderly

An elderly woman walks past other elderly people who are scheduled for vaccination at Barangay 105, Zone 8 in Tondo, Manila on Friday. Malacañang announced last week that fully-vaccinated senior citizens over the age of 65 can now step out of their homes for non-essential activities in areas that are under general community quarantine.

