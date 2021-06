MULTIMEDIA

Nursing students administer COVID-19 jabs in Pasay

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Nursing students from the University of Pasay administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots to A2 and A3 residents at the MOA Vaccination Center on Friday. A total 2,012,154 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 3.47 percent of the minimum 58 million government target.