Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Group calls on firms to stop coal investments

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 18 2021 05:11 PM

Members of the Asian People's Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) dressed in the popular Pokemon character Pikachu march at the center of the Makati Business District on Ayala Avenue, Makati on Friday. The group urged companies to stop all investments and loans on coal and other fossil fuel projects in order to align with the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees celsius.