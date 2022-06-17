Home  >  News

'Tinang 83' farmers protest charges against them over land dispute

Alfredo Ruzol, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 17 2022 02:57 PM

The "Tinang 83" farmers and their supporters hold a protest outside the Capas Hall of Justice on Friday after their arraignment for various charges ranging from illegal assembly to obstruction of justice and usurpation of real rights. The group was arrested by police last June 9 after their attempt to farm on disputed land. The farmers said they were not guilty of the charges as they are the rightful owners of the land and that only the Department of Agrarian Reform had jurisdiction on the case. 

