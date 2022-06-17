Preliminary investigation into driver in guard ramming

MULTIMEDIA
Preliminary investigation into SUV driver in viral hit-and-run
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 17 2022 01:42 PM | Updated as of Jun 18 2022 11:23 AM
A visibly ailing man, identified as Christian Joseph Floralde, is escorted to the Hall of Justice for the preliminary investigation proceedings of Jose Antonio Sanvicente in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Sanvicente is facing frustrated murder and abandoning the victim complaints filed by the Mandaluyong police after he rammed security guard Floralde along Doña Julia Vargas Avenue.
