Preliminary investigation into driver in guard ramming

Preliminary investigation into SUV driver in viral hit-and-run

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A visibly ailing man, identified as Christian Joseph Floralde, is escorted to the Hall of Justice for the preliminary investigation proceedings of Jose Antonio Sanvicente in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Sanvicente is facing frustrated murder and abandoning the victim complaints filed by the Mandaluyong police after he rammed security guard Floralde along Doña Julia Vargas Avenue.